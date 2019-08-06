Liriano allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits without retiring a batter in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Brewers.

Second baseman Adam Frazier's error put the leadoff man on before three straight singles doomed Liriano's night. The lefty has allowed seven runs in 2.2 innings over his last four outings -- with just two of those runs earned -- due to a porous defense. Liriano has made a smooth transition from starter to reliever in 2019, registering a 3.31 ERA in 51.2 innings. A 48:26 K:BB includes an 11.7 walk percentage -- above his career rate of 10.5 percent -- but batters have had difficulty squaring up his 92.8 mph fastball. He's also mixing in an effective changeup more than ever, throwing it a career-high 26.9 percent of the time. While Liriano is not in the mix for saves, he has recorded eight holds.