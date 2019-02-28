Liriano pitched a scoreless fourth inning Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh signed the 35-year-old to serve as a reliever earlier in February. Liriano started in 26 of his 27 appearances with Detroit last season, limiting batters to a .221/.316/.319 slash line the first time through the order. Opponents hit .270/.380/.494 the second time around, however. If the team's other fifth starter options fail, it wouldn't be surprising to see Liriano get another chance in the rotation, considering his track record of success with the Bucs.

