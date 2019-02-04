Liriano signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old returns to the place where he had the best stretch of his career, as he posted a 3.26 ERA in Pittsburgh from 2013 to 2015. In the three years since then, his ERA has sat at 4.89, and given his age, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him continue to slip. The rebuilding Pirates will hope he has something left in the tank, at least in a relief role.

