Pitching exclusively out of the bullpen, Liriano has yet to allow an earned run in 10.1 innings through his first 11 appearances of 2019.

After issuing a pair of walks and a wild pitch to three of the first four batters he faced, Liriano has crafted a 14:4 K:BB. The 34-year-old has thrown in three of the last four games, becoming one of the team's few reliable bullpen options in April. His walk rate (8.9 percent) is the lowest it's been since 2010. While he's not pitching enough to help many fantasy owners, there remains a chance he could spot-start if and when injuries strike Pittsburgh's rotation.