Pirates' Francisco Liriano: Will pitch in big leagues
Despite an inconsistent spring, Liriano will make the team's Opening Day roster, John Perrotto of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
With nine walks in 9.1 Grapefruit League innings, Liriano has struggled with his control. Even so, the Pirates will give the 35-year-old a chance to pitch out of the bullpen. Liriano has compiled a 5.03 ERA in 230.2 innings since 2017 and isn't expected to pitch in high leverage situations.
