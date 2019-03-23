Despite an inconsistent spring, Liriano will make the team's Opening Day roster, John Perrotto of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

With nine walks in 9.1 Grapefruit League innings, Liriano has struggled with his control. Even so, the Pirates will give the 35-year-old a chance to pitch out of the bullpen. Liriano has compiled a 5.03 ERA in 230.2 innings since 2017 and isn't expected to pitch in high leverage situations.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...