Hartlieb was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hartlieb has accrued an 8.65 ERA and 1.96 WHIP with a 28:12 K:BB over 26 innings this season in the big leagues. Montana DuRapau was demoted to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

