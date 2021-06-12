site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Geoff Hartlieb: Back in majors
Hartlieb was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
He takes the place of Trevor Cahill (calf) in the bullpen. Hartlieb had a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings over seven appearances at Triple-A.
