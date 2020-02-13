Pirates' Geoff Hartlieb: No limits in camp
Hartlieb (foot) reported to camp this week healthy and without any restrictions following offseason surgery, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Hartlieb required the procedure on his right foot in October, but the offseason provided sufficient time for him to make a full recovery. The 26-year-old righty will be aiming to secure a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen after compiling a 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB across 35 innings with the big club in 2019.
