Pirates' George Kontos: Agrees to terms with Pirates
Kontas agreed to a one-year, $2.725 million contract with the Pirates on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The right-hander turned in a 1.84 ERA in 15 appearances after coming over to Pittsburgh on a waiver claim in early August, compared to a 3.83 ERA in 50 appearances with San Francisco. He altered his pitch mix a bit after the move and what resulted was fewer walks (1.8 BB/9) and homers allowed (0.61 HR/9). Kontos will likely fill a setup role to begin 2018.
