Kontos said he was dealing with groin tightness Sunday but is available to pitch Monday against the Dodgers, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kontos was able to get through a pregame workout with no issues Monday, clearing the way for him to play in the series opener against the Dodgers. He owns a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB through five innings with the Pirates, so he will be a welcomed addition to the bullpen against a tough Dodgers team.