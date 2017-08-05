Pirates' George Kontos: Claimed by Pirates
Kontos was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Saturday.
He was on track to be non-tendered by the Giants at the end of the year, but the Pirates swooped in and gave him a spot on their 40-man roster. Kontos notched a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 51.2 innings for the Giants this season.
More News
-
Giants' George Kontos: Fails to hold lead Friday•
-
Giants' George Kontos: Picks up fourth hold Wednesday•
-
Giants' George Kontos: Continues to flash strikeout stuff•
-
Giants' George Kontos: Caps strong month with two scoreless innings•
-
Giants' George Kontos: Nice start to 2017•
-
Giants' George Kontos: To be used in higher-leverage situations•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...