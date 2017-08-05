Kontos was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Saturday.

He was on track to be non-tendered by the Giants at the end of the year, but the Pirates swooped in and gave him a spot on their 40-man roster. Kontos notched a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 51.2 innings for the Giants this season.

