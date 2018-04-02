Kontos threw one shutout inning and earned a save in Monday's win against the Twins.

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh's typical closer, was used in both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers. As a result, Kontos had the chance to earn his first save of the season. Although he didn't log any strikeouts, he managed to retire each of the three batters he faced. While Rivero will see the bulk of the club's save opportunities over the course of the season, the expectation is that Kontos will be used in plenty of high-leverage situations out of the bullpen.