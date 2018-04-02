Pirates' George Kontos: Collects save Monday against Minnesota
Kontos threw one shutout inning and earned a save in Monday's win against the Twins.
Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh's typical closer, was used in both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers. As a result, Kontos had the chance to earn his first save of the season. Although he didn't log any strikeouts, he managed to retire each of the three batters he faced. While Rivero will see the bulk of the club's save opportunities over the course of the season, the expectation is that Kontos will be used in plenty of high-leverage situations out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Pirates' George Kontos: In line for high-leverage role•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Agrees to terms with Pirates•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Reinstated from DL•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Tosses simulated game Tuesday•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Could return before September•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...