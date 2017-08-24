Kontos (groin) will resume baseball activities Friday with hopes of coming off the disabled list when eligible on Aug. 30, Pirates Prospects reports.

Pittsburgh trainer Todd Tomczyk characterized the righty's groin strain as minor. Kontos has allowed one run in five games (five innings) since coming to the Pirates, recording three holds and one blown save. He's also one of the few relievers signed by the Bucs for 2018.