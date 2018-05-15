Pirates' George Kontos: Moving to lower-leverage role
Kontos will no longer be the Pirates' setup man, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Kontos was not putting up numbers suitable for a setup role, recording a 4.58 ERA through 17.2 innings and striking out just 8.9 percent of batters. The Pirates will use a setup by committee approach for now, meaning Kontos is no longer a likely choice to pick up save opportunities should closer Felipe Vazquez suffer an injury.
