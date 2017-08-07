Pirates' George Kontos: Officially joins active roster
Kontos officially joined the Pirates' 25-man roster Monday.
Kontos was claimed by the club over the weekend, and he'll now officially join the team after Dovydas Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis earlier Monday. Kontos, formerly with the Giants, holds a 2.83 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 51.2 innings this season.
