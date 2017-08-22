Play

Kontos (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Kontos said he would be good to go on Monday if the team needed him, suggesting the injury wasn't serious, but he will require at least a little down time. It's uncertain if he will be out longer than the minimum 10 days.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast