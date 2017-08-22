Pirates' George Kontos: Placed on disabled list
Kontos (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
Kontos said he would be good to go on Monday if the team needed him, suggesting the injury wasn't serious, but he will require at least a little down time. It's uncertain if he will be out longer than the minimum 10 days.
