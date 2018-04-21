Kontos (1-2) allowed one run on two hits and one walk in one inning Friday in Philadelphia.

The Pirates have trusted Kontos in late-inning, high-leverage situations, but he hasn't pitched very well, registering a 5.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through nine outings (nine innings). Although the 32-year-old has collected one save and two holds, he'll need to pitch better to remain the bridge to closer Felipe Vazquez.

