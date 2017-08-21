Manager Clint Hurdle said Kontos was unavailable Sunday due to lower body discomfort, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Kontos will be reassessed in Pittsburgh on Monday, after which there should be a clearer idea of what he's dealing with. The 32-year-old owns a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB through five innings with his new club.