Pirates' George Kontos: Unavailable Sunday
Manager Clint Hurdle said Kontos was unavailable Sunday due to lower body discomfort, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Kontos will be reassessed in Pittsburgh on Monday, after which there should be a clearer idea of what he's dealing with. The 32-year-old owns a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB through five innings with his new club.
More News
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Available to pitch Monday•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Officially joins active roster•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Claimed by Pirates•
-
Giants' George Kontos: Fails to hold lead Friday•
-
Giants' George Kontos: Picks up fourth hold Wednesday•
-
Giants' George Kontos: Continues to flash strikeout stuff•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....