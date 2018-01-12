Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Avoids arbitration with Pirates

Cole agreed to a one-year, $6.75 million deal with the Pirates on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune reports.

It seemed that Cole, who receives a $3 million raise this offseason, was on the move to Houston earlier this week, but the report ended up being inaccurate. Of course, talks are likely still ongoing, so a trade could still happen. Cole is under team control for two more seasons, which makes him a highly-attractive commodity on the trade market, so the Pirates are rightfully holding out for a significant return package.