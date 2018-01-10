Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Deal not final
Contrary to a prior report, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said Wednesday that a trade to acquire Cole from the Pirates is not done and not imminent, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the two teams have reached an agreement for Cole, so this deal is still likely to get done, and might even already be done, despite what Luhnow told the local beat reporter. There has been no word of which specific young players will be going to Pittsburgh. Assuming the deal eventually gets done, Cole's fantasy value won't be significantly impacted, as the expected gains in wins will likely be offset by the move to the American League.
