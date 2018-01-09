Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Draws Astros interest
Cole has been the subject of trade talks between Pittsburgh and Houston, Jeff Passan of YahooSports reports.
Astros owner Jim Crane backed up that report, telling Alyson Footer of MLB.com that the club is "actively pursuing a high-end starter," adding that the organization is willing to dip into its prospect-rich farm system. The Passan report, which was confirmed by Jon Morosi of MLB.com, indicated one name mentioned was outfielder Derek Fisher, but the Pirates would almost certainly need outfielder Kyle Tucker or right-handed pitcher Forrest Whitley as the linchpin of any deal. The Astros are looking to shore up an already good starting staff that boasts Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel at the top of the rotation.
