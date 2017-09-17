Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Drops to 11-11 with loss to Reds
Cole (11-11) allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six batters through five innings while taking the loss Sunday against Cincinnati.
The 27-year-old righty has now allowed nine runs through 10 innings over his past two starts to push him up to a 4.13 ERA and 1.23 WHIP for the campaign. Cole lines up for two tough matchups to finish the season with starts against the Cards at PNC Park followed by Washington at Nationals Park. Considering his current form, Cole should probably be viewed as a risky option for his final two outings.
