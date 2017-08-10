Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Earns 10th win
Cole (10-8) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over eight innings to earn the win over Detroit on Thursday.
Cole endured three separate seven-run blowups in June, but he's been excellent over the past month and a half, turning in seven straight quality starts with a 46:10 K:BB over that span (46 innings). He's pitching like his old self, and while his next scheduled start at Milwaukee looks tough at a glance, he's dominated the Brewers in three meetings so far this season (three earned runs, 23:4 K:BB in 21 innings).
