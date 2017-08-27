Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Fires seven shutout innings in Saturday victory
Cole (11-8) pitched seven shutout innings on five hits while striking out six to earn the win Saturday against the Reds.
Cole entered the sixth inning in a scoreless tie, but he hit a home run to give himself enough run support in a 1-0 victory. After allowing nine earned runs over his last 12.1 innings covering two starts, hopefully this outing gets him back on track for a strong stretch run. He'll make his next start Friday against the Reds.
