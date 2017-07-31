Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Improves to 6-1 since June 13
Cole (9-7) held the Padres to one run on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over seven innings in Sunday's 7-1 win.
Cole took advantage of the league's least dangerous lineup, as his only blemish came on a home run by shortstop Dusty Coleman. The 26-year-old right-hander has put together an excellent stretch except for a June 30 outlier against the Giants, with a 6-1 record and eight quality starts in his past nine outings. He'll get a great opportunity to stay hot in his next start with a Saturday home rematch against this same San Diego team.
