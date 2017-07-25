Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Labors through six innings for quality start
Cole (8-7) allowed two runs over six innings during Monday's win over the Giants. He allowed six hits and four walks while striking out four to pick up his 8th win of the season.
After issuing just one walk over his previous three starts, Cole had trouble commanding his pitches Monday as he worked up a season-high pitch count of 115 through six innings. Despite the fact that he also issued a season-high four free passes, the 26-year-old was able to work out of trouble to earn his fourth consecutive quality start. Cole's next start projects to be against the Padres on Sunday.
More News
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Unrewarded for 10-whiff outing•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Fires quality start Friday•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Evens record with win over Phillies•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Blasted for seven runs Friday•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Collects sixth win•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Cruises through Brewers for fifth win•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...