Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Labors through six innings for quality start

Cole (8-7) allowed two runs over six innings during Monday's win over the Giants. He allowed six hits and four walks while striking out four to pick up his 8th win of the season.

After issuing just one walk over his previous three starts, Cole had trouble commanding his pitches Monday as he worked up a season-high pitch count of 115 through six innings. Despite the fact that he also issued a season-high four free passes, the 26-year-old was able to work out of trouble to earn his fourth consecutive quality start. Cole's next start projects to be against the Padres on Sunday.