Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Picks up win despite allowing five runs
Cole (12-11) earned the win over the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings.
Tommy Pham was a thorn in Cole's side, driving in three of the five runs against the right-hander on a pair of run-scoring hits, including a homer. However, Lance Lynn was blown up on the other side, and that allowed Cole to get into the win column for the first time since Aug. 26. Cole has improved his strikeout and walk rates this season -- his xFIP is lower than his mark from a year ago -- but the home runs have spiked. He will look to finish strong against the Nationals next week.
