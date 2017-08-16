Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Serves up three homers in no-decision

Cole gave up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Wednesday. He struck out nine and walked two.

Cole had gotten the better of Milwaukee on three prior occasions this season, but he struggled with the long ball in this one, serving up round-trippers to Keon Broxton, Neil Walker and Travis Shaw. With that, Cole's streak of seven consecutive quality starts was snapped. Cole lines up for two starts next week -- first the Dodgers at home and then the Reds in Cincinnati.