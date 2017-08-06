Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Suffers eighth loss of season Saturday

Cole (9-8) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Padres.

Cole entered the fifth inning with a 1-0 deficit before Wil Myers connected on a two-run homer, leading to the hurler's eighth loss of the campaign. This was the first time he's allowed more than two runs in a start since June 30, and he's lowered his ERA by more than half a run since that time. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Tigers.

