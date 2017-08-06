Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Suffers eighth loss Saturday
Cole (9-8) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Padres.
Cole entered the fifth inning with a 1-0 deficit before Wil Myers connected on a two-run homer, leading to the hurler's eighth loss of the campaign. This was the first time he's allowed more than two runs in a start since June 30, and he's lowered his ERA by more than half a run since that time. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Tigers.
More News
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Improves to 6-1 since June 13•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Labors through six innings for quality start•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Unrewarded for 10-whiff outing•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Fires quality start Friday•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Evens record with win over Phillies•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Blasted for seven runs Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...