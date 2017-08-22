Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Unravels in seventh inning Monday versus Dodgers
Cole allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks across 6.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Dodgers. He struck out seven.
Cole was terrific through six innings before unraveling in the seventh, when he allowed five runs on four hits and a walk, including a grand slam from Curtis Granderson. The 26-year-old threw seven consecutive quality starts leading up to last week's outing against the Brewers, but he has allowed nine runs over his last 12.1 innings to inflate his ERA back up to 4.16. One positive for Cole of late has been his 9.7 K/9 over the last seven starts, spanning 46.1 innings. He will look to get back on track Saturday against the Reds.
