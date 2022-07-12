The Pirates moved Allen's (hamstring) rehab assignment from Single-A Bradenton to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Allen, who has been on the 60-day injured list all season while recovering from strains of both hamstrings, will likely remain with Indianapolis through the All-Star break before the Pirates activate him. Over his three rehab games with Bradenton, Allen went 3-for-9 with a walk and a run.