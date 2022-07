Allen went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

After driving in the game's first run with a two-bagger in the third inning, Allen then stole third base for his first pilfer of the season. The journeyman outfielder is on his fourth big-league team in the last three seasons, and a 3-for-21 (.143) start to his Pirates tenure with an 0:8 BB:K isn't making a great case for a consistent role.