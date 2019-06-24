Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Absence length unknown

The Pirates are unsure of Polanco's (shoulder) timetable for a return, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan radio in Pittsburgh.

"It could take a little bit of time, we honestly don't know at this point," Huntington said Sunday. The time off should help Polanco's offensive numbers, as the shoulder issues had caused his swing to grow too long -- he was slashing just .242/.301/.425 in 167 plate appearances. The right fielder's IL stint will also give Pittsburgh an opportunity to showcase trade candidates, Corey Dickerson and Melky Cabrera. Fantasy owners may want to revisit Polanco later in the season, but for now he'll simply look to regain his health.