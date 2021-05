Polanco was confirmed to be on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday due to a violation of the league's health and safety protocols, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Polanco reportedly used a training service that was not part of the Pirates' team bubble. He was placed on the injured list Tuesday to prevent any possible case of COVID-19 spreading to the rest of the team. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.