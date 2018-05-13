Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Polanco is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Polanco will head to the bench after making 18 consecutive starts for the Pirates. The right fielder is hitting just .226 on the year but has gone 11-for-33 with five walks over his last nine starts. Jose Osuna will grab the start in right field and bat second in his absence.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Ropes eighth homer Saturday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Difficult day at plate•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Collects pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Launches sixth homer Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reaches base twice Thursday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...