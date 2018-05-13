Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Polanco is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Polanco will head to the bench after making 18 consecutive starts for the Pirates. The right fielder is hitting just .226 on the year but has gone 11-for-33 with five walks over his last nine starts. Jose Osuna will grab the start in right field and bat second in his absence.

