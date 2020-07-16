Polanco has missed the past two days of workouts for unspecified reasons, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 28-year-old was previously participating at summer training, but he's now absent and teams are unable to comment on a player's situation without authorization if it's related to COVID-19. Polanco's availability for the start of the season next week figures to be in doubt until he rejoins the team. Guillermo Heredia is likely to operate in right field for the Pirates in the meantime.