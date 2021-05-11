Polanco (COVID-19 protocols) was activated prior to Tuesday's game against the Reds. He is available off the bench.

He missed a week while going through protocols. Polanco not being in the lineup on the day of his activation is a testament to his struggles thus far. He is hitting .200 with three home runs and four steals. The power/speed contributions have been nice, but Polanco sits against all lefties -- he is sitting against righty Jeff Hoffman on Tuesday -- which limits his ability to compile runs and RBI in this weak offense.