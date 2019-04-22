Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Activated from injured list

Polanco (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday.

Polanco was given a 7-to-9 month timetable when he underwent shoulder surgery in mid-September, and he'll wind up returning in the early part of that window. He should immediately slot into an everyday role for the Pirates. Steven Brault was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

