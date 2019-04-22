Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Activated from injured list
Polanco (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday.
Polanco was given a 7-to-9 month timetable when he underwent shoulder surgery in mid-September, and he'll wind up returning in the early part of that window. He should immediately slot into an everyday role for the Pirates. Steven Brault was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Could return next week•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Three games into Triple-A rehab•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hitless in first game•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Plays seven innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting these guys?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....