Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Another rough game

Polanco went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts against the Twins on Tuesday.

The right fielder entered Tuesday with a .132 batting average in August. Polanco has struck out at least one time in 12 of his last 13 games, posting a 4:17 BB:K since July. His indecision in the outfield also helped Minnesota to an additional run, another indication of Polanco's struggles.