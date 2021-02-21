Polanco is in camp and healthy after fracturing his wrist in the Dominican Winter League, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Polanco suffered the injury in December, though reports at the time suggested he'd be ready for the start of spring training. Full health should certainly help him prepare from the upcoming season, but he has a lot of work to do to climb out of a two-year slump in which he's hit just .197/.257/.374.