Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Back from DL
Polanco (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Wednesday.
As anticipated, El Coffee will rejoin the fray to bring the Pirates' outfield back to full strength. He'll also hop back into the starting lineup upon his activation, batting sixth and playing right field. To make room for him on the active roster, Jordan Luplow was sent back to Triple-A.
