Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Back from DL

Polanco (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Wednesday.

As anticipated, El Coffee will rejoin the fray to bring the Pirates' outfield back to full strength. He'll also hop back into the starting lineup upon his activation, batting sixth and playing right field. To make room for him on the active roster, Jordan Luplow was sent back to Triple-A.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast