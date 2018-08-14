Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Bad luck or another slump?

Polanco is slashing .132/.209/.237 with zero home runs and six RBI in 44 August plate appearances.

He hit a combined .303 with 11 homers and 33 RBI in June and July. Polanco holds a .192 BABIP since the beginning of August, below both his season mark (.276 BABIP) and career (.287). The right fielder has a history of protracted peaks and valleys. With only 43 games remaining, he'll look to snap out of his current slump. Polanco still ranks second among National League outfielders with 50 extra-base hits (Nick Markakis leads with 53).