Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Bats against Tigers
Polanco went 0-for-2 with a walk while serving as Pittsburgh's designated hitter Sunday.
Polanco showed little reservation running the bases, moving from first to third on a single with ease. Still, the true test will come when he plays right field and makes his first throw back to the cutoff man. Provided he passes that test, he could outproduce his projections after missing most of 2019 with shoulder issues.
