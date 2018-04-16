Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Batting average woes continue Sunday
Polanco, who went 1-for-5 against the Marlins on Sunday, is batting .180 in 50 at-bats since Opening Day.
He does have four homers and 11 RBI over that span, but holds a 1:10 BB:K in the last six games. Combine the contact issues with a .138 BABIP in 12 games prior to Sunday and it's easy to see why Polanco has struggled. The right fielder has started each of the last seven games and could be due for a break in the near future.
