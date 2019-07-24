Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Begins no-throw period
Polanco's shoulder is strong and stable, but he will still begin a no-throw period of rest, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
This will be a course of anti-inflammatories for Polanco, and he will presumably have another check up with the doctor at the end of that period to see if he is able to advance to another phase of the rehab. He is without a timetable to return.
