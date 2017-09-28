Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Belts first homer since early August
Polanco went 1-for-4 with his first home run since Aug. 4 on Wednesday.
Prior to Wednesday, the outfielder had just one extra-base hit in the month of September. He's 3-for-11 with a stolen base against Thursday starter Edwin Jackson and has hit all of his homers against right-handed pitching in 2017.
