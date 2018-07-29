Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Big night at plate
Polanco went 3-for-4 with two doubles and his fifth stolen base of the season Saturday.
Since adjusting his batting stance on July 10, Polanco is slashing .308/.393/.654 with 10 homers and 30 RBI in 130 at-bats. He's swiped only five bags in 2018, but he's already totaled 18 home runs, four off his career high. Polanco is 2-for-5 with a walk against Sunday starter Zack Wheeler.
