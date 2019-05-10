Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Big night in St. Louis

Polanco went 3-for-4 with two doubles and his second home run of the season Thursday. He collected three RBI against the Cardinals.

Polanco's first double left his bat with an exit velocity of 114 mph. The right fielder has four doubles, two homers and nine RBI in his last five games. He returned ahead of scheduled from off-season surgery and the only part of his game still lacking is his throwing arm. From a fantasy perspective, he's clicking on all cylinders once again.