Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Blasts two homers Thursday

Polanco went 2-for-5 with two solo homers in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Polanco was a true two-outcome hitter in Thursday's contest, slugging two long balls while striking out in each of his other three at-bats. His powerful performance snapped an 0-for-8 cold spell at the plate through the first two games of the series. Polanco is now slashing .262/.385/.714 through the first two weeks of the season and is proving to be a valuable fantasy asset in the early going.